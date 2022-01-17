OWOSSO — The demolition of the old St. Paul School and convent buildings has begun.
Two Link-Belt 210 excavators appeared outside the vacant school building in the past few days and crews began tearing down the structures today.
The Rev. Michael O’Brien, pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, referenced the impending demolition in Sunday’s St. Paul bulletin.
“Demolition of St. Paul School and convent is slated to begin in the coming weeks,” O’Brien wrote in his weekly bulletin column. “Very soon equipment will begin to be on our campus as work commences. Please remain a safe distance from these structures as the work gets underway.”
O’Brien said the process will be painful for many who have attended the school over the years, but demolition is “necessary if we are to continue into the future.”
“The decision to demolish these buildings was carefully considered and weighed over the last two years with input from parishioners and the Diocese of Lansing,” O’Brien wrote. “Despite what many have said in the public arena, this is not a decision that was made in haste or without looking at other options. Please do not give in to the temptation to engage in gossip and innuendo from sources who do not have the correct information.”
Students at St. Paul School moved to a new campus and began attending classes at the St. Joseph School building in Owosso in the fall of 2020. The campus was renamed St. Paul.
St. Paul School on West Main Street was built in 1927. Church officials stated in December the school and convent buildings would have required extensive and costly repairs to maintain.
