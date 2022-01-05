Owosso man gets nearly two years in prison for drunken driving, hit-and-run

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Tuesday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for felony drunken driving and leaving the scene of a car crash that seriously wounded another man.
Christopher Wiesenborn, 52, will spend a minimum of one year, 11 months in jail and was ordered to pay court costs and fines. He will also likely have to pay restitution to the victim at some point in the future when the victim’s medical costs are finalized. Wiesenborn was credited with four days served.
Wiesenborn was originally charged in February after getting into a car accident and fleeing the scene. A married man and woman were in the other vehicle, and the husband suffered several broken bones, a head wound and injured lungs. He later required several surgeries, according to his victim’s impact statement. His wife said Tuesday she had to use her sweatshirt to get her husband’s head wound to stop bleeding, and if she hadn’t been there, she wasn’t sure he would have survived.
During Tuesday’s sentencing, the husband said his life has completely changed following the incident in February. His wife said in the moments after the crash she worried her children wouldn’t ever see their father again.
“I feel any decent person would have stopped,” he said. “This gentleman didn’t stop … My life will never be the same.”
Following the incident, Wiesenborn went to his mother’s home and told her he thought he had just “hit someone.” He asked his mother to claim she was driving if anyone asked. However, someone managed to get a photo of Wiesenborn leaving the scene and provided it to police. Wiesenborn’s mother had told police she was driving her son’s vehicle at the time, but was then confronted with the photo and admitted she had not been driving.
Wiesenborn was charged Feb. 26 with felony leaving the scene of an accident (resulting in serious injury or death) and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. He was also later charged in March for a separate incident with felony operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine and an additional count of driving with a suspended license.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, the driving with a suspended license and drug possession charges were dismissed.
Koerner asked Stewart to impose a hefty sentence due to Wiesenborn’s prior alcohol-related convictions. Wiesenborn’s latest OWI conviction was his fifth in the state of Michigan.
“We’re not just talking about the hit-and-run,” Koerner said. “I don’t think our society is safe with this gentleman.”
Defense attorney Matthew Van Epps said there was no excuse for his client to leave the scene of the accident.
“We have nothing but respect for (the victim and his family) and sympathy for what they have gone through,” Van Epps said. “He knows that he made a mistake, a serious mistake. He knows there will be consequences. He stands before you today ready to take whatever the consequences are from the court.”
Wiesenborn apologized in a short statement, saying he only thought he had clipped the mirror of the victim’s vehicle.
“I was scared and I ran,” he said. “When I found out I hurt somebody I turned myself in.”
Stewart reminded Wiesenborn he had apparently asked his mother to claim she was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.
“I read what your mom had to say,” Stewart said. “What I don’t know was how your mother was to take responsibility. Did you tell her to take responsibility? I don’t know if you asked your mom to take the blame or if she did it on her own. It’s irrelevant, but shameful for both you and your mother. It wasn’t until law enforcement showed her the picture that was taken of you in the car. She said, ‘No that wasn’t me that was driving. That was my son.’ So, for you to sit here in this court room and say under oath you didn’t know you hit someone, I think is not credible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.