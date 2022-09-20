Gavel

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file

 Jeff Chiu

OWOSSO — The attorneys for an Owosso man who is trying to get legal custody of his son are hoping that a complicated situation can shed light on — and change — an archaic Michigan 1979 paternity law.

Hunter Chant says he began dating a woman in 2021 and she became pregnant. After finding out, the woman apparently wanted to put the child, a boy, up for adoption, but Chant wanted to get custody of his son if it turned out the baby was his.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.