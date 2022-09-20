OWOSSO — The attorneys for an Owosso man who is trying to get legal custody of his son are hoping that a complicated situation can shed light on — and change — an archaic Michigan 1979 paternity law.
Hunter Chant says he began dating a woman in 2021 and she became pregnant. After finding out, the woman apparently wanted to put the child, a boy, up for adoption, but Chant wanted to get custody of his son if it turned out the baby was his.
And it was. A DNA test recently confirmed the boy — for now placed with adoptive parents and named ‘John Doe’ — is Chant’s biological son with 99.9999% certainty.
“I wanted to name him Murland,” Chant said. He explained after breaking up with the child’s mother in 2021, she married another man two days before ‘John Doe’ was born.
That marriage, according to Michigan law, locked the husband in as the child’s legal father. In Michigan, if a woman is married at the time she gives birth, her husband is legally assumed to be the father — even if he is biologically precluded.
According to the Michigan legislature, “The name of the husband at the time of conception or, if none, the husband at birth shall be registered as the father of the child.” There is an exception to the law for married couples “following the utilization of assisted reproductive technology,” but that does not apply in this situation.
However, Chant may have been prescient when his attorneys filed a motion to establish paternity in February — three months before the child was born in May. He has started a GoFundMe account to help him with legal expenses, which has thus far raised about $1,500.
Attorney Thomas E. Perry, who represents Chant along with Curtis Zaleski, said the mother’s actions could technically constitute fraud, because she knew the man she married was not the biological father. The woman and her new husband then put the child up for adoption the day after he was born. The Argus-Press is not disclosing her identity. Perry said the woman resisted having the DNA test performed.
“It boils down to our client (Chant) trying to do what so many young men don’t do,” Perry said. “He’s been very proactive in this. He wants to obviously be a part of this child’s life.”
“I am astonished at the way this is being handled,” Zaleski added. “They basically tried to dismiss his request to have his own child when he asserted his paternity rights months before this marriage. It’s pretty clear this marriage was done for the purposes of keeping (Chant) from having his own child. The thing that disturbs me is the most is the only interest this adoption agency has is a financial interest. It’s astonishing they’re fighting him for the rights to his own child so they can adopt this child to someone else.
“It’s not right. There’s a problem with the system that needs to be addressed and changed so this kind of thing can’t happen.”
Adoption Partners of Michigan has already placed the child with an adoptive family. According to Chant and his attorneys, the lawyer for that agency has hired a private investigator and issued approximately six-to-eight subpoenas seeking anything from Chant’s high school transcripts to disciplinary records from his former employers.
“Right now, they’re in the process of trying to dig up any dirt they can possibly find on (Chant),” Zaleski added. “He has a fundamental right and he should get his child.”
An email to Chris Swartz, the attorney for Adoption Partners, seeking comment on the case was not returned immediately.
Zaleski and Perry said when they brought up the possibility of fraud, the adoption agency demanded a formal apology.
Chant’s attorneys are hopeful that their client’s case can be resolved and he can get full custody of his son and that this situation can help bring awareness and change to what they consider an archaic Michigan law.
“This is a unique situation,” Zaleski said.
For now though, the case is pending in Saginaw County with no clear answers and no guaranteed outcome. No further court dates have yet been scheduled.
“I just want my child and to be done with the situation,” Chant said. “I just want my kid. That’s where I’ve been at this whole time … I want to tackle this and be able to take care of my kid. I didn’t have a dad and I’ll be damned if my kid doesn’t have one.”
