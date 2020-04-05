OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council meeting Monday will be the panel’s first-ever “virtual” meeting — the result of the statewide “stay home, stay safe” order currently in effect because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City officials and residents can participate — even make comments — during the meeting by several means, including the Zoom app for smart phones:
n The link for Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/240911487?pwd=N1dBazBCNlF5aHU5ZS8wVUttTE93Zz09, meeting ID number 240 911 487, password: 000250
n One tap mobile: +16465588656,,240911487# US (New York) or +13126266799,,240911487# US (Chicago)
n Dial by your location: +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 301 715 8592 US +1 253 215 8782 US
n For video instructions visit: Signing up and Downloading Zoom at https://youtu.be/qsy2Ph6kSf8; Joining a Zoom Meeting at https://youtu.be/hIkCmbvAHQQ; or Joining and Configuring Audio and Video at https://youtu.be/-s76QHshQnY
For full instructions and direct internet links, visit the city of Owosso’s website at ci.owosso.mi.us and click “City Council Virtual Meeting,” located under the “News & Announcements” heading on the home page.
Council members are expected to vote Monday on the following agenda items of business:
n Affirm Mayor Chris Eveleth’s March 17 emergency declaration for the coronavirus. Emergency measures include canceling all in-person city meetings during the state of emergency; allowing the city manager’s office the discretion to close city hall and place all nonessential city employees on leave; naming Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart as emergency liaison for the city’s emergency management; giving the city manager authority to approve site plans; and giving the mayor authority to sign for purchases over $10,000.
n Suspend water and sewer bill late fees until the coronavirus emergency declaration is lifted.
n Suspend water shut-offs and turn water service back on for “appropriate cases” until the emergency is lifted.
n Temporarily amend the city’s sick leave policy during the statewide stay-home order and social distancing rules to accommodate employees who need to self-quarantine due to suspected or actual coronavirus infections.
n Authorize the city manager to approve site plans administratively during the emergency unless the site plans involve rezoning, special use or variance requests.
n Approve updating the Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority manual to include emergency response loans to help loal businesses navigate uncertain times.
City Hall is closed to the public during the virus outbreak but several essential city staffers are still reporting to work. They can be reached at (989) 725-0599.
The city of Durand and village of Chesaning also plan to host “virtual” meetings this week.
Durand’s meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday. Information on how to access the meeting is available on the city’s website, durandmi.com.
Chesaning will conduct its meeting via Zoom Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the village website, villageofchesaning.org.
