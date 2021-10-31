By DANIEL R. BASSO
Argus-Press Manging Editor
OWOSSO — When the Kiwanis Club of Owosso celebrated its formal charter presentation in 1921, members danced, sang and took part in a variety of “stunts” with dignitaries from across the state.
Things didn’t get quite that wild this past month when the group met to celebrate its 100th anniversary, although state Kiwanis officials and political figures joined members for an observance and party.
The Owosso Kiwanis Club is one of the oldest service clubs in Shiawassee County – formed the same year as the Rotary Club and Memorial Healthcare — and is doing its best, members say, to live up to its goal of “Changing the world, one child and one community at a time.”
The largest ongoing group project is Kiwanis Village of Owosso, a 60-unit $822,000 senior citizen housing project on Owosso’s north side. Kiwanis this year made the final payment on a 50-year loan for the complex, operated by a separate, nonprofit division of the club.
The complex was built in 1969 and members currently meet at the community center there each month in the evening. A separate club, the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club, split off from the parent group decades ago and meets in the morning instead.
The parent group’s beginnings trace back to October 1921 when, The Owosso Argus-Press reported, the club formed with a membership of 54 during a session at Lovett’s Cafe.
The club’s original officers included President Fred Fritz, Vice President W.J. Melchers, Secretary Richard Barie, Treasurer Paul Cline, Trustee Leon Miner, and directors Fred Randolph, E.J. Willman, James Osburn, W.S. Cooper, John Detwiler, J.A. Byerly, and S.A. Dowling. Among the group’s members in those early days were W.C. Cadwallader, Harold Lyons, Don Shattuck and Ben Robbins.
Two months later, on Dec. 14, 1921, the group conducted a formal charter presentation with 70 members from Lansing, 20 from Saginaw and 10 from Flint, along with members’ wives, more than 225 people took part in the event at the Elks Temple in Owosso.
The Owosso club was one of 23 to receive its formal charter in December that year.
Some of the people attending included J.H. Haarer of Lansing, as well as J.W. Knapp and J. Sexton of Lansing schools. Owosso members A.L.Densmore and W.J. Hasse took part in a mock trial over bootlegging, and Dewiler and C.C. Tuck had to hold a large cake of ice while giving a speech.
Shenanigans aside, the group quickly moved ahead with community service. They purchased uniforms for a local Boy Scouts troop, donated $110 to Memorial Hospital, and gave $67 to the Central Relief Committee for the Poor.
Kiwanis International, formed in Detroit in 1915, had 367 clubs in January 1921, and increased to 558 clubs and 49,021 members by August, according to a 1921 issue of Kiwanis Magazine.
The name “Kiwanis” was derived from an American Indian expression, “nunc Kkee-wanis” which means “we trade,” according to information from the group.
In 1920, the motto of Kiwanis became “we build,” but in 2005 the motto was changed to “serving the children of the world.” In the early years, members focused on business networking but in 1919, Kiwanis changed its focus to service — specifically service to children.
Kiwanis clubs formed in communities across the United States and Canada until the 1960s, when worldwide expansion was approved. Today men and women in nearly 80 nations and geographic locations have formed Kiwanis clubs.
The Kiwanis Club of Owosso, which saw membership climb past 100 in past decades now has 25 to 30 active members. The current slate of officers includes President Bill pearsall, Vice President Justin Steckbauer, Treasurer Jim Demis and Secretary Jack Wiley.
When the club celebrated its anniversary, State Rep. Ben Frederick was on hand, along with Past Kiwanis International Gov. Sue Petrisin, Michigan Kiwanis District Gov. Rosemary Robinson, and Michigan District of Kiwanis Executive Director Greg Smith.
Demis, who spoke during the 100-year celebration, offered up three hand-written pages of projects from past decades recounting a series of key contributions to the community — not the least of which is creation of Kiwanis Village.
“Have you seen the movie, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life?’” Demis asked. “What would Owosso look like with no Kiwanis?”
Demis highlighted the village, which current offers low-income residents efficiency units at just $271 per month with untilities included. One-bedroom units cost just $371. Although there is a short wait list, he encouraged people to consider it as a housing option. He also noted it offers a shuttle bus to various shopping opportunities.
“It’s our No. 1 project, by far,” Demis noted.
Another major project in past years was the trails at Hopkins Lake and Collamer Park. That effort included a one-mile path wth two bridges through the marshes. Recently, the group gave the city $10,000 to construct playground equipment at the park.
Kiwanis donated for basketball courts, lights and benches at Bentley Park; tennis courts at Emerson Grove; scoreboards, dugouts and fencing at the youth baseball fields off Oakwood Avenue; an a fitness course near Memorial Healthcare (which will move).
In addition, Demis noted, group members volunteer at Curwood Castle and the Woodward Paymaster building, take part in river cleanup events, conduct fish frys during Curwood Days, build wheelchair ramps, and conduct an annual golf outing that raised $10,000 this year.
The group also maintained Kiwanis Acres, a 4-acre nature area it allows groups to use.
Demis said the group has been able to donated about $50,000 per year over the 40 years he’s been involved — a $2 million benefit to the community.
n The Kiwanians are always looking for community members who wish to serve, Demis noted, and said interested people can contact any member for more information, call him at (989) 723-6673 or attend a meeting at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday at the Kiwanis Village community room. There is usually a program and dessert, he said.
