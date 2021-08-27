Donation to help fund park improvements

OWOSSO — The city’s Collamer Park at Hopkins Lake is about to get several improvements — some of them thanks to the Shiawassee-Owosso (evening) Kiwanis Club.
Club members presented a $10,000 check for park playground equipment during Wednesday’s regular Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, which just happened to take place at Collamer Park.
Also coming up: a new boat dock, new disc golf signage and park benches, and 2,500 stock fish.
“On behalf of the city and the parks and recreation commission, we’d like to thank the club for their incredibly generous offer,” said Amy Fuller, assistant to the city manager and liaison to the parks board. “I know one of the Kiwanis missions is to help children. This will go a long way toward giving them a place to play and be active.”
The Kiwanians, who “adopted” Collamer Park many years ago, paid to install playground equipment decades ago. A monument stone dedicates the play area the “Robert L. Husted Memorial Playground, Owosso Kiwanis Club, 1979.” The last remnant of the playground, some swings, was removed by the Department of Public Works this summer because wooden poles were rotting.
The club’s contribution will cover the full cost of the play equipment, to include swings, climbing bars and spring riders (animal-shaped seats on springs). As funds become available, the parks and rec commission plans to add more elements to the playground, Fuller said.
Because of manufacturing delays due to COVID-19, the equipment won’t be installed by DPW crews — near the old playground — until next spring, she said.
The $10,000 was raised at the Kiwanis Club’s annual golf outing in the summer of 2019, said Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club President Bill Pearsall. COVID-19 prevented the group from holding meetings and distributing the money until now.
“We wanted the money to go for playground equipment because there’s nothing for kids to do out there other than go fishing,” Pearsall said. “When some of our members were cutting brush back on the walking trails in the park, we saw the swings were in dangerous condition. We talked to several neighbors, and they loved the idea.”
In addition, club members have purchased lumber and are working on replacing three aging park benches. Other past club projects in Collamer Park include walking trails and a fishing dock.
A new public boat dock will be put in on the east side of Hopkins Lake next spring, using $5,000 in allocated millage funds, Fuller said. That follows the installation last spring of a public fishing dock on the lake, at a cost of $28,000 from parks millage revenues.
“You can’t use the fishing dock for boats because there’s a railing all the way around it,” Fuller said. “We’re getting quotes for a dock on the other side of the lake that doesn’t have railings, that people can use to get their boats out.”
Thanks to a $2,500 donation from Owosso Masonic Lodge No. 81, Hopkins Lake — a roughly six-acre lake — will be restocked with bluegill and largemouth bass. The plan to restock this spring was delayed by the temporary unavailability of stock fish from the vendor, Fuller said.
She said the city will try to purchase at least some of the fish in the fall, and the rest next spring.
Finally, volunteers will put up new wayfinding signs on the disc golf course in the park. The original signage was never completed, Fuller said.
New signs have been ordered from local Imageline Production, which is charging $500 — an exceptionally good price, Fuller said. The cost is being covered by park millage funds.
The Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission has been holding meetings all summer at different city parks — an effective way to see and assess their condition, Fuller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.