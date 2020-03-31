FLINT — A former Owosso native was charged Friday in Genesee County with one count of open murder and one count of dismemberment/mutilation of a human body after allegedly killing his father, dismembering the body, placing the parts in garbage bags and disposing of them in a dumpster.
Aron Scott Reeves II, 27, of Flint, was arrested by Flint police Thursday, and arraigned Friday on the two felony counts in 67th District Court, according to online court records. Further court proceedings have not yet been scheduled.
Body parts discovered in a dumpster behind a business on the 3500 block of Davison Road March 24 were those of Reeves’ father, Aron Scott Reeves, 50. A man found the remains while searching the dumpster and notified police.
Reeves II has several felony drug convictions in Shiawassee County that resulted in jail time and failed terms of probation, including 2012 convictions for operating/maintaining a meth lab and possession of meth, and possession of marijuana that was reduced from a delivery/manufacture charge.
He was also arrested in December 2014 as part of a sting operation by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team after being caught selling heroin outside businesses in downtown Owosso.
Reeves II was on probation at the time of that arrest, and eventually struck a plea deal with prosecutors that resulted in him being sentenced to a minimum of one year, eight months, and a maximum of 30 years in prison in February 2015. Without that plea agreement in place, Reeves II could have faced up to 40 years in prison.
Online records for the Michigan Department of Corrections indicate Reeves II was released from prison Sept. 11, 2019, and is apparently currently on parole, meaning Reeves may have to serve any remaining time for the 2015 conviction before credit for any further prison sentence were to begin.
However, if Reeves II is convicted of first-degree murder, Michigan law requires lifetime incarceration without the possibility of parole. The dismemberment/mutilation charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a $5,000 fine.
