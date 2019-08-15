CORUNNA — An Owosso man has been arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering for the Aug. 6 burglary of the Game Store on N. Washington St.
Sammy Goble, 18, was arraigned Monday in 66th District Court on a single felony charge of breaking and entering by Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty. Goble’s bond was set at $10,000; he was listed as an inmate at the jail Wednesday evening.
Surveillance video from the Game Store from the night of Aug. 6 shows a male dressed in dark clothing use a machete to smash a glass window in the front of the store and steal merchandise before fleeing the scene. The suspect was in the store for approximately one minute, and apparently cut himself on the glass, leaving blood on the floor of the store.
However, Goble also has a pending felonious assault charge that allegedly took place July 17. Court records indicate bond was set at $1,000 on that charge.
Goble’s next appearances in district court for both charges is at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 for a probable cause conference, and 1:15 p.m. Aug. 27 for a preliminary examination.
In Michigan, felony breaking and entering is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. Felonious assault carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.
(1) comment
18 years old and facing felony charges! Please, it's not to late for you to grow up, make good choices, and have a good, responsible life.
