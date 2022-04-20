Owosso discusses how to use ARPA funds

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council conducted a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss possible uses for more than $600,000 in American Rescue Plan funds, but did not make any final determination, instead reaching a consensus that some of it would be used to fund the ongoing replacement of lead water service lines.
The city council had filled out worksheets that gauged their opinions on numerous potential uses for the city’s remaining ARPA funds, including replacing lead service lines, replacing filters at the wastewater treatment plant, repairing/replacing damaged sidewalks downtown, rehabilitation of downtown areas, splash pads at a city park and numerous other options.
The council’s top three options, based on their scoring, were all related to infrastructure, which tracks with an online survey that residents took part in last fall. The vast majority of survey-takers indicated they wanted the city’s ARPA funds to be invested in infrastructure, according to City Manager Nathan Henne.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council agreed they would vote for about $331,000 of the remaining ARPA funds to be put toward replacing lead service lines and would conduct additional talks and meetings regarding the remainder of the COVID funds. No final determination has yet been made on the disposition of the remaining funding, but council members indicated that they have until at least November to make a binding decision.
Mayor Chris Eveleth said he wanted to ensure the wishes of Owosso residents were respected and the ARPA funds were used in accordance with the results of the online survey.
“I kind of thought there would be a lack of a clear consensus,” Eveleth said. “But there is such a clear consensus … There is a desire to commit the rest of it to infrastructure.”
Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika echoed Eveleth’s thoughts, saying she wanted to use the ARPA funds for infrastructure after the council voted last month to increase water and sewer rates over the next several years.
“We have the opportunity to completely use this money,” Osika said. “I feel it needs to go to infrastructure. I would like this council to make a decision.”
In March, the city council voted to contribute $750,000 in ARPA funds toward water and sewer improvements. The proposal the council approved would see the average resident’s water and sewer bill — currently $198.90 per quarter — increase to $234.70 effective July 1.
Eveleth said in March part of the reason for the rate increases is a state mandate to replace lead water lines in the city. If the city did not act to approve the funding for replacing the pipes, then the state could come in and set rates without public input.
