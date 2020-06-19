Veterans memorial wall goes up at Owosso VFW

OWOSSO — Whenever Vickie Conrad drives by the new veterans memorial wall, she sees people looking at the names engraved on the surface and taking pictures.
“It just warms my heart,” said Conrad, president of the Owosso VFW Post 9455 Auxiliary. “I love it. For me, personally, it’s been a very rewarding project.”
The veterans memorial wall, planned by the Owosso VFW for years, finally went up last week next to the flagpole at the post, located at 519 S. Chipman St. A public dedication ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. July 4.
“We wanted a way to recognize those who served that would last forever,” Owosso VFW President Larry Thayer said.
The wall contains about 50 names commemorating veterans, auxiliary members and longtime supporters, both living and dead.
Costing about $3,000, the memorial wall was financed through post fundraisers and sales of glossy black granite bricks etched with names, which are highlighted on the 7-by-8-foot structure.
For about three years, the bricks sat piled up inside the post building because the organization couldn’t find an affordable way to build the wall. Then local mason Raymond Fleming stepped up and performed the job at a very reduced rate, Thayer said.
Post members said they are so pleased by the result, a plan for a second wall on the other side of the flagpole is already in the works. Fleming has offered to build it and members hope it will be erected next spring.
Bricks sized 8-by-8 inches sell for $70; 4-by-8-inch bricks cost $35.
“Now that the first wall is up, everybody’s excited,” Conrad said. “Orders are on a roll.”
Anyone, not just post members, can purchase a brick by filling out an order form available at the post. Buyers choose the names and information to be written on the brick facing, such as the honoree’s military rank and the war they served in.
Thayer said originally the project was to install the bricks in the ground as stepping stones, but members changed course, opting instead for a wall.
One reason was, members didn’t want the attractive bricks to become overgrown with grass or soiled by people stepping on them. Another was they didn’t like the idea of people stepping on bricks honoring veterans and other loved ones.
Auxiliary member Karen Horn, who hosted fundraisers for the wall, purchased a brick for her late brother, Russell Rau, who served in the Vietnam War.
“If I can honor one veteran, living or dead, I would love to do that because they deserve to be honored, they deserve the ‘thank yous,’ they deserve our respect,” Horn previously said. “None of us that are here know what they’ve gone through.”
For more information about the memorial wall or to order a brick, call the Owosso VFW at (989) 723-8655.
