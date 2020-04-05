Church volunteers provide weekend meals to needy

OWOSSO — St. John’s United Church of Christ volunteers are adjusting their longtime routine of providing food to hungry and homeless people during the COVID-19 situation by distributing pre-packaged breakfasts outside the church on Saturday mornings.
Pastor Mike Cooper said the church has been providing meals to locals for about 20 years, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers decided to keep the donations going. On Saturday morning, the turnout was light, but Cooper wants the community to know it has resources available to help anyone who needs it.
“It’s been 20 years for the pantry, and 15 for the breakfast,” volunteer Steve Shelton said Saturday.
“Our interest was in providing weekend food because people rely on the (Shiawassee) Council on Aging and the Salvation Army during the week, and they don’t have anything on weekends.”
“We’re here to address food insecurity,” he continued. “We’re giving away two meals in a bag.”
Cooper said it’s not just St. John’s that’s providing food and other services in the community, and thanked the Shiawassee County Dog and Gun Club, Spring Vale Christian School, and numerous other churches.
“People provide the food and we provide the location and space,” volunteer Lorraine Thoreson added.
“Normally it’s not in the parking lot — it’s inside with pancakes and sausage and a good breakfast, but with everything going on, we’re taking precautions and not letting anyone in the building.”
Cooper added that he and his fellow volunteers are healthy and being careful by holding services via Facebook or Zoom streaming.
For questions or more information, visit the St. John’s United Church of Christ Facebook page or call (989) 725-7072.
