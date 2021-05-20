Owosso officials honor first responders

OWOSSO — Three Owosso police officers have been recognized by Owosso Public Safety for going above and beyond for city residents during the past year.
Officer Tim Applegate saved two lives by performing CPR. Officers Amber Curry and Ryan Jenkins were the first to arrive at the Jumbo’s Burger Bar fire April 1, working tirelessly over the next several hours.
Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart issued the written honors during National Police Week, which ran May 9-15.
(Officer Applegate’s) heroic efforts are a true testament to his passion and willingness to serve the community,” the chief said, adding of Curry and Jenkins: “This was a true team effort as personnel from the fire department, DPW and police department all came together to assist during this critical incident.”
Applegate, who has worked for OPD for almost nine years, was conducting a routine patrol one day in October when he heard a medical call come on his radio: Someone was experiencing a cardiac event in the parking lot at Walgreens.
Although Applegate knew an ambulance would arrive soon, he took the initiative to pull in to the lot anyway, since his cruiser was just seconds from the drugstore.
A 73-year-old man had gotten a flu shot at the drug store and then collapsed in his car. Family members dialed 911. When Applegate found him, the man was unconscious, not breathing and had no pulse.
For all intents and purposes, the man was dead, the officer recalled.
Applegate pulled the man out of the vehicle and performed CPR. When a Corunna Area Ambulance crew arrived five minutes later, Applegate continued doing CPR with one hand while helping a medic set up an automated CPR machine, called a LUCAS device, with the other hand.
As Applegate used other equipment in order to “breathe for” the stricken man, a heartbeat returned. The man was transported to Memorial Healthcare, then transferred to Hurley Medical Center, where he made a full recovery.
Applegate responded to a similar incident in February, though that time the man suffering from cardiac arrest was only 23. He was standing up at work when suddenly he collapsed, hitting his head on metal.
Once again, Applegate was in the neighborhood and took the initiative to stop and help after he heard the medical call on the scanner.
Again, the man wasn’t breathing. Again, Applegate performed CPR until medics arrived and set up a LUCAS device. Finally, the man registered a slight pulse. He later recovered in the hospital.
Applegate said he thought it was “very nice” to receive a Live Saving Citation from the department for his efforts.
“I’m not in it for awards or accolades but when you get them, it’s very appreciated,” he said.
Curry and Jenkins were the first on the scene at the Jumbo’s fire, and rushed to ensure no one was inside the bar or any adjacent buildings.
“Over the next several hours, these two officers worked tirelessly to ensure the fire scene was safe while working with other agencies to monitor the safety of the Owosso community,” Lenkart wrote on Facebook.
The Facebook post garnered hundreds of responses, including from Laurie Hendershot.
“Owosso is fortunate to have such outstanding, compassionate and dedicated men and women serving their community,” she wrote. “Congrats to Officers Applegate, Curry and Jenkins on the recognition.”
