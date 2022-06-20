OWOSSO — Twelve cats found homes Saturday at the Community Cats of Owosso adoption event hosted by the Shiawassee District Library.
“It’s been a very successful day,” said Rhonda Pritchett, a member of Community Cats of Owosso. While no personal record was broken for the number of cats adopted, it was pretty close as 12 is about the highest they have ever experienced.
Community Cats of Owosso is in need of foster homes for cats. Lori Bailey, the event coordinator, said fostering is a great first step for people who are unsure of whether or not a cat will fit well in their life, as they only need to keep the cat until it’s adopted.
Fostering may include temporarily caring for a mother and her kittens until they are old enough to be spayed or neutered and then adopted. Foster families also take in older cats until good homes can be found for them.
“It’s kitten season, there’s kittens everywhere,” Pritchett said. Their goal for the event was to have a lot of the kittens adopted. They achieved their goal, but there are still a few left, along with several adult cats — none of which are older than around 2 years old.
Community Cats of Owosso’s main focus is spaying and neutering cats, usually strays or cats whose families cannot afford it. However, these services are expensive.
“There’s always a need for donations, we spend a tremendous amount of money on vet bills,” Pritchett said.
Anyone who would like to donate can come to an event, find the group on Facebook or donate via Venmo
(@communitycatsandfriends).
Pritchett said it is important to remember the cats who come to these events do not act like themselves because they are not in their normal element. They are often stressed by the new surroundings, the presence of the other cats and the number of people present.
A good example is an orange cat named Ginger who had a very hard time being around the other cats due to past traumatic experiences. She is very loving towards people, but unfortunately, she was not adopted and is still in need of a home where she is the only pet.
“They’re all good cats. There’s no feral cats here, these are all cats that are very adoptable and need homes,” Pritchett said.
Foster families were also present to provide visitors with the most accurate depiction of the cats’ personalities, and what home environments would suit each cat best.
For more information, visit the Community Cats of Owosso Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.