OWOSSO — Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan is looking for new sites to host programming.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that teaches key life skills to girls in third through eighth grade through discussions and games that integrate running.
Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan is accepting sites to host teams for the spring and provide program opportunities to girls. Each site must have a volunteer site liaison, a safe space for physical activity and be able to provide both outdoor and indoor meeting locations.
At each site, volunteer coaches lead teams of eight to 15 girls through lessons on confidence, treating others with care and contributing to the community. During the 10-week program, girls complete a community service project and become prepared to participate in a 5K event.
To learn more about starting a Girls on the Run site, visit gotrmidmichigan.org/Start-Site or contact Stephanie McClintock at stephanie.mcclintock@girlsontherun.org.
