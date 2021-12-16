DETROIT — An Owosso woman is being held in the Wayne County Jail in connection with a driveby shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the city.
According to Detroit police, the woman, in her late 20s, drove by a home on Broadstreet Avenue several times about 3 p.m., shooting at the home each time she drove by. Police said its unclear whether she drove past the home two or three times.
The last time she drove past the home firing, there were two officers and five other people inside. Residents included a pair of adults, a teen and a 2-year-old.
Officers saw the woman’s vehicle drive away and reported it to supervisors patrolling the area. They were able to make a traffic stop and arrest the woman.
Police did not identify the woman because she has not yet been arraigned. A warrant has been forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Because of COVID-19, court proceedings are backlogged, but arriagnment on unspecified charges is likley this week.
Police today said the shooting was a domestic situation. The woman had a relationship with a man who was “known to the home,” but it’s not clear whether he lived there.
Police Chief James White said the officers involved showed restraint by not returning fire at the vehicle.
