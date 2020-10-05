CORUNNA — Sixty-sixth District Court Judge Ward Clarkson ruled this morning, after reviewing a report from the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry, that Mark Latunski is competent and will stand trial for the December 2019 murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
“What the (psychiatric examiner) uses and relies on, it’s her opinion he has demonstrated the ability to understand the nature and objects against him, and to assist in his defense in a competent manner,” Clarkson said of the 13-page report. “Therefore it is my opinion that Mr. Latunski is competent to stand trial.”
Public Defender’s Office head Doug Corwin filed a motion Friday saying he opposed his client being found competent for further proceedings, writing that Latunski still suffers from “delusional thoughts,” and those thoughts “include conspiracy theories that involve judges, nations and royal bloodlines.”
Corwin’s motion was denied this morning by Clarkson. Clarkson also denied a motion by Corwin to have Latunski examined by an independent psychiatrist, but said the Public Defender’s Office could do so if they wished.
Clarkson scheduled a pre-trial examination for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23, and ordered Latunski remain at the psychiatric center pending further court proceedings. Latunski has been at the psychiatric center since late June.
Latunski is facing open murder charges in connection with Bacon’s death in December 2019. Michigan State Police, acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, found Bacon’s body in Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence Dec. 28. Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30, 2019, on the felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body.
“Troopers contacted the residence and spoke with (Latunski),” the affidavit states. “Latunski granted permission for MSP to enter and to search the residence for Mr. Bacon. A search of the residence resulted in finding Mr. Bacon hanging deceased and naked from the ceiling.”
MSP troopers said they read Latunski his Miranda rights before he allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder. He allegedly told troopers he planned to “make jerky” and “fertilize his fruit trees” with Bacon’s remains.
“Mr. Latunski stated that he used a knife, stabbed (Bacon) in the back one time, then slit his throat,” the affidavit states. “Afterward, Mr. Latunski stated he wrapped rope around the ankles of Mr. Bacon and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling. In addition, Latunski admitted to using the knife to cut off Mr. Bacon’s testicles, which he later consumed.”
Following Latunski’s arrest for Bacon’s murder, he was ruled incompetent in March to stand trial, and ordered by Clarkson to the state’s forensic psychiatry center. His transfer to the facility was delayed until late June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If convicted of open murder, Michigan law requires a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.