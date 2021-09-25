Man gets 10 years in prison for having sex with minor

CORUNNA — A Mount Pleasant man was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for having sex with a then-15-year-old girl in July 2018 when he was 22.
Garrett Atkinson, now 25, was convicted by a jury in August of four counts of criminal sexual conduct (third degree, victim 13-15) after a two-day trial.
Stewart told Atkinson before sentencing that he had committed “a wealth of criminal acts” when he had sex with the victim at her residence while her parents were out of town. He noted that the victim has suffered from severe psychological trauma stemming from the incident and has since moved out of state. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse.
“These crimes are worse than the sum of their parts,” Stewart said. “You established a close and confidential relationship with her, then you exploited that trust in order to assault her … The court would be hard-pressed to call it anything other than grooming … (The victim) testified that when you came into the house, you covered your face with your shirt and asked if Chris Hansen was present.”
During the trial, Atkinson denied ever meeting the victim, and claimed that the relationship was more of a mentorship, and was not sexual in nature. Atkinson continued to proclaim his innocence at Friday’s sentencing.
“From the beginning I have maintained my innocence, and I still do,” Atkinson said. “I cannot in good conscience have pleaded guilty to something that I did not do. I regret the ruling but I respect the judicial process … I am capable of feeling remorse, but I feel it’s impossible to feel remorse for something that I did not do.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott called Atkinson a “predator,” and asked Stewart to impose the maximum possible sentence within the Michigan Department of Corrections.
“This defendant stole the victim’s youth,” Koerner said. “He stole her innocence. He groomed her. He exploited her … He states he’s a good citizen. He’s not. He states he’s a role model. He’s not. He’s taken absolutely no accountability for his actions. This took place over three years ago and the victim still suffers.”
Public Defender Doug Corwin said he doesn’t get many clients that are as intelligent and as educated as Atkinson. He asked the court to take into account Atkinson’s youth and asked for leniency in sentencing. Following Friday’s sentencing, Corwin indicated Atkinson would be filing an appeal.
“I would ask the court, given his accomplishments and talents, I’d ask for the lower end of the guidelines in this matter,” Corwin said, and noted the fact that Atkinson had no prior criminal history.
The victim gave an impact statement, detailing the issues she has had since the incident, including having panic attacks, quitting high school band, and moving to another state for college.
“I don’t like the word ‘victim,’” she said. “If you search the synonyms for the word itself, they’re all negative — pushover, fool, sucker. I am none of those things. He claimed he never knew me and lied about this relationship. He claimed our relationship was to help me, but failed. I don’t think of myself as a victim anymore. Today, I’m speaking on behalf of the 15-year-old girl that I used to be.”
The victim previously testified that Atkinson had traveled from Mt. Pleasant in July 2018 and a sexual encounter took place at her parents’ home. She later revealed the incident to a therapist, who in turn notified Owosso police.
Atkinson claimed that he was introduced the victim through her cousin and began communicating with her via social media. He denied ever meeting the victim in person, and said he had come to Owosso on the night of the encounter only to spend time with his family.
Evidence introduced at trial included a screenshot of text messages between Atkinson and the now-18-year-old woman, in which Atkinson told her, “Don’t go there,” and not to discuss the incident with anyone.
Following the victim’s revelations to her therapist, Atkinson was arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson June 10, 2020; he pleaded not guilty and posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond the following day, and had been free until his conviction by jury.
Atkinson rejected a plea deal offered in August by prosecutors, under which he would have pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree CSC and the balance of charges would be dismissed. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at three to five years in prison.
