Owosso council seeks data on employee pay rates

OWOSSO — The council voted 5-2 Monday to authorize a nearly $30,000 wage and job duty study to determine, among other things, whether the city’s non-unionized employees are being paid at a competitive rate.
According to City Manager Nathan Henne there has not been a wage study for non-unionized employees in at least 10 years.
“There’s been a lot of job changes and turnover and it’s necessary at this point to conduct the study,” he said. “We need to know where some of our bottlenecks are at the staff level and look at our pay too.”
He said he’s looking forward to learning how the city compares with other muncipalities in pay and how the job positions will be reclassified after the study.
Council member Jerry Haber expressed concern about the timing of the study and that it may be sending the wrong message to do it during negotiations with the city’s unionized employees.
Henne said he felt the timing was appropriate given that the negotiations with the unionized employees could take a while to complete.
The city plans to contract the Michigan Municipal League to perform the study at a cost of $29,160.
The Michigan Municipal League breaks down the cost as $360 per position for job description development/updates; $360 per position for a point factor job evaluation; and $360 per position for a market survey of pay and benefits to compare employees pay to other municipalities.
The city manager is proposing nearly 30 positions be studied, including director of public safety, finance director, city clerk, water plant supervisor and city assessor.
“A well-designed classification and compensation system enhances an employer’s ability to recruit, retain and motivate quality employees. The League is happy to assist the city of Owosso in conducting a thorough update and review of its existing classification and compensation system,” the Michigan Municipal League said in its proposal to the city.
The Michigan Municipal League laid out six broad tasks in the proposal.
They will begin by meeting with city officials to review the criteria of the study and collect information from the on-job descriptions, pay plans and other information related to employees jobs and benefits.
After meeting with the city staff, the MML will begin conducting on-site interviews with employees in each position included in the study. The interviews will focus on giving the MML a better understanding of the duties and responsibilities associated with each position.
Then MML will take back the information gleaned from the city and employees the MML will start giving the city recommendations.
“Having gained a full understanding of each position, we will create and/or update job descriptions to clearly delineate positional duties, responsibilities, reporting arrangements and the knowledge, skills and abilities required for each position. Also, we will consider and incorporate criteria relevant to the requirements of the ADA into each description. We will also make recommendations for changes to job titles as appropriate,” the MML said.
The MML will perform a point factor job evaluation to determine internal equity within the city’s payrolls. It will use things like educational, supervisory responsibilities, physical effort, impact on operations to determine pay equity for Owosso non-unionized employees. The MML will also provide data to the city that compares its employees to what employees in other cities are making.
After performing the point factor job evaluation and the study comparing Owosso employees to other municipalities, MML will develop a classification and compensation plan including a recommended grade structure with corresponding pay ranges.
Finally, the MML will present a report to the city that includes a recommended grade and salary structure, options for implementing the pay system, comparable data related to employee benefits and wages, new or updated job descriptions and procedures for administering the pay system.
The MML expects the study to take three to four months to complete.
Council member Jane Fear and Loreen Bailey voted against the measure.
