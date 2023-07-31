City of Owosso having first National Night Out Tuesday

Owosso firefighters engage in practice exercises.

 Courtesy Photo/City of Owosso

OWOSSO — On Tuesday, the City of Owosso will be participating, for the first time, in National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign, in which public safety officials mingle with other members of the community in an attempt to engender good-feeling and camaraderie making “our communities safer, more caring places to live and work,” per the National Association of Town Watch website, natw.org.

