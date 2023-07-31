City of Owosso having first National Night Out Tuesday

OWOSSO — On Tuesday, the City of Owosso will be participating, for the first time, in National Night Out.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign, in which public safety officials mingle with other members of the community in an attempt to engender good-feeling and camaraderie making “our communities safer, more caring places to live and work,” per the National Association of Town Watch website, natw.org.
The NATW — formed in 1981, “to provide community watch groups the necessary information, resources and assets to stay informed, interested, involved and motivated within the community,” according to organization literature — is the originator of the National Night Out concept.
The first NNO was held in Philadelphia in 1984. It was a relatively subdued affair. Participants simply turned on their front porch lights and sat outside with one another, per NATW lore.
Now, NNO occurs the first Tuesday of each August in over 17,000 communities nationwide, and generally features community members coming together in a festive central location, giving children (and enthusiastic adults) the opportunity to ogle fire trucks, collect sticker badges and engage in a variety of other activities.
The City of Owosso’s National Night Out will be held at the Public Safety Building at 202 S. Water St. from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
According to a City of Owosso Facebook post: “There will be free food and drinks, including hot dogs, cotton candy,and popcorn. (Attendees will have) a chance to meet first responders and see police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and plow trucks. There will also be building tours, children’s activities, a dunk tank (and) gaga ball.”
Additionally, the city indicated that there would be a “touch-a-truck” event and that Shiawassee County Emergency Management would give visitors a chance to see their drone.
This year’s event is sponsored by Meijer and Memorial Healthcare.
“National Night Out is a great way for kids and families to meet members of their local police and fire department, in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere,” said Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart. “We invite the entire community to come out and learn more about your first responders and all we do to serve our citizens.”
