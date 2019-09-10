OWOSSO — The public is invited to a book and gift fair from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Memorial Auditorium, 826 W. King St., sponsored by the Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary.
All proceeds benefit hospital improvements.
The event offers books and gifts. Cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and payroll deduction for Memorial Healthcare employees will be accepted.
