City of Owosso moves ahead with special road repair assessments

A portion of Owosso’s Lee Street rife with potholes, as seen this morning. On Monday, the city council held a public hearing regarding a special assessment which would finance the resurfacing of this portion of the street, between Clark Avenue and Ada Street.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council held three public hearings at Monday’s meeting before unanimously passing three special assessments, including two to finance the resurfacing and rehabilitation of two city streets.

The first and second hearings proceeded quietly. The first concerned two residences — 917 S. Park St. and 1122 S. Cedar St. — tagged by the city’s building department as uninhabitable in 2020, with previous owners having passed away. Per information provided by the city, the city received demolition orders for the two structures in 2022, and contracted with Jackson-based Smalley Construction to demolish them in December of last year.

