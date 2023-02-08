City of Owosso moves ahead with special road repair assessments

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council held three public hearings at Monday’s meeting before unanimously passing three special assessments, including two to finance the resurfacing and rehabilitation of two city streets.
The first and second hearings proceeded quietly. The first concerned two residences — 917 S. Park St. and 1122 S. Cedar St. — tagged by the city’s building department as uninhabitable in 2020, with previous owners having passed away. Per information provided by the city, the city received demolition orders for the two structures in 2022, and contracted with Jackson-based Smalley Construction to demolish them in December of last year.
No members of the audience spoke during the first public hearing, and council unanimously voted to assess the property owners for total charges incurred from demolition and legal fees — $11,141.10 for the Park Street home and $11,499.45 for the Cedar Street home.
The second public hearing concerned a project on North Street, from Shiawassee Street (M-52) to Hickory Street. The assessment will affect over 20 residences and the Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District, First United Methodist Church, United Pentecostal Church and D&S Real Properties, LLC. The total special assessment is $113,557.13, with the total project costing nearly $1.2 million, per information provided by the city.
Residences are charged “in accordance with the benefits to be derived by the parcel of land assessed,” meaning, the more assessable feet impacted on a parcel of land, the more the residents of the property will have to pay; the rate is $48.48 per foot per residence, with the Shiawassee RESD assessed $56.93 per foot.
North Street spans six blocks between Shiawassee Street and Hickory Street, each rated on a scale from one to ten using Michigan’s statewide Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) rating, with several portions rated below 5 in 2019, indicating poor quality. North Street will be resurfaced between Shiawassee and Ball streets, and “rehabilitated” — including curb and gutter repairs and driveway repairs if needed — from Ball to Hickory streets.
The third public hearing received some comments from the audience. It concerned a rehabilitation project on Lee Street, from Clark Avenue to Ada Street, and affects six residences. The residences will be charged at a rate of $84.48 per foot per residence. The total special assessment is $44,732.16, with the project costing $218,468.89. Per city information, the street’s PASER rating was 3 as of 2017.
Several affected residents spoke during the public hearings, and all thrilled about the special assessment, including Patrick Morris, who has resided in the assessed area since September, and said he previously lived in Morrice for six years.
“Looking at the road, it is in rough shape. There’s no question the road has deteriorated, and I’ve talked to some neighbors, and it’s about a 50-50 split. From my understanding, a lot of the damage occurred from other projects done by the city, and there’s other problems that need to be solved about that road. On most given days, you can’t get down the street because of parked traffic. It has become a glorified parking lot,” he said.
Thomas Kurtz, who said he’s been a 12-year resident of the street, said that he agreed with residents that the street was damaged in prior renovation of Clark Street, but said he was one of the residents to petition the city to fix the street.
“It’s very important we get that done. Every time the snow plow goes by, we lose more and more of the roadway. Thank you, I do support the assessment and getting this done,” he said.
City Manager Nathan Henne noted that the Lee Street project hadn’t proceeded without input from residents; in fact, he said the public hearing was initiated at the request of a neighborhood petition.
Henne said at a previous meeting that the City of Owosso has used special assessments dating back to at least 1911, allowing the municipal government to offload a portion of the cost for the public improvements onto individual property owners for the benefits the property receives.
For all three special assessments, the special assessment roll will be divided into ten annual payments, the first due on Sept. 1 with subsequent payments due on the same date every following year. Payment of the amount of the special assessment may be made in full without interest or penalty by Nov. 1, 2023. After Sept. 1, the installments of the special assessment roll will bear interest at a yearly (per annum) rate of 6% and shall be paid on each installment due date.
