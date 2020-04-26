The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Bids from contractors on city projects will temporarily be opened electronically, another impact of the covornavirus shutdown.
But the emergency rule, approved unanimously by Owosso City Council members Monday, could continue beyond the point when the statewide “stay home, stay safe” order is lifted.
Assistant to the city manager Amy Fuller explained during Monday’s virtual meeting that Owosso’s ordinance requires bid openings to take place publicly and does not allow virtual bid openings. But the rule runs up against current social distancing measures prohibiting in-person public meetings.
Fuller said the city will take steps to ensure that no email bids are viewed by city staff prior to the time and date of a scheduled bid opening.
Council member Nick Pidek praised the move, saying the shift from in-person conducting of city business to online could be the wave of the future, not only with bid openings but in other areas.
