OVID — A Gofundme account has been set up for the Good Samaritan who returned $43,000 he found hidden inside the footstool of an old couch he had purchased at the Owosso Habitat For Humanity Restore.
Howard Kirby of Ovid, who on Thursday returned the cash to the person who donated the furniture, deserves a reward for his selfless generosity, said the Ovid woman who set up the account, Dr. Sarah Thomas.
The goal of the account, which was set up Sunday, is to raise $10,000 for Kirby. By this morning, $400 had been collected.
The link is gofundme.com/f/good-samaritan-deserves-a-reward?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
The Argus-Press published an article about Kirby’s return of the money Friday. The story has since been picked up by national and international media outlets.
For more information about donating to Kirby, call or text (313) 701-0712.
(1) comment
I hope she puts a chunk into it. Why should others help with this? This is strange.
