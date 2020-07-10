CORUNNA — A 37-year-old Owosso man was sentenced Thursday to one year in the Shiawassee County Jail for stealing a TV from Walmart by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Troy Mead was given the jail term for one felony count of attempted organized retail crime, and credited with two days served toward his sentence. Mead was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was also discharged unsuccessfully from probation.
“It doesn’t seem like probation scares you,” Stewart told Mead before imposing sentence, noting his most recent conviction was his sixth related to theft. “Hopefully, this sentence will.”
Mead was originally arrested on one count of organized retail crime Feb. 13, and posted a $200 bond.
He was arraigned March 3 in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty and has been free on bond since his arrest.
At a plea hearing May 20, Mead pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted organized retail crime as a result of a plea deal with prosecutors.
Mead’s attorney Jacob Raleigh asked the court for a sentence that included probation.
Assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang, however, noted Mead’s five prior misdemeanor theft convictions, and noted Mead was on probation at the time of the latest offense.
In a short statement, Mead asked for a sentence that would take into account his ongoing recovery. But Stewart noted that Mead had prescriptions for at least two opiates, and expressed doubt about Mead’s sincerity.
“Mr. Mead, if you come back to this court again with more of the theft crimes, you can expect a much firmer sentence,” Stewart said.
Mead has numerous misdemeanors that date back to at least 2006.
Thursday’s sentence was his first felony in Shiawassee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.