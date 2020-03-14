OWOSSO — The city of Owosso on Friday issued a press release outlining actions to slow the transmission of coronavirus.
City officials have “no intention” of overreacting to COVID-19, the announcement states, but the city is limiting certain operations to mitigate risks associated with the virus.
According to the announcement, the following operation changes will remain in effect until April 15, at which time city officials will reassess for potential changes:
n All city residents are discouraged from conducting business within city hall, the public safety building or any city facility that can be conducted by mail, online at ci.owosso.mi.us or at the red city drop box in the City Hall parking lot. The drop box will be checked and processed continually. Elderly and at-risk populations should avoid city hall and the public safety building.
n All city park reservations will be suspended.
n Police and fire operations staff are coordinating response plans for potential COVID-19 contact with emergency response agencies and health care agencies across the county.
n Rental inspection operations will temporarily cease.
n Water meter in-person appointments will be suspended.
n In-person code enforcement contact will be suspended but enforcement will continue by mail.
n City administrators will be taking measures to afford paying sick time to employees who may become exposed to COVID-19. All city personnel will err on the side of caution.
n In-person public works-related appointments or close contact with the public by public works staff will be paused. Residents are encouraged to call the city instead of requesting an in-person meeting to address any concerns.
n Tours of public facilities will cease.
n Student internships will be canceled.
According to the statement, the city’s mitigation measures have been reviewed and endorsed by the director of the Shiawassee County Health Department.
Those with questions about city operations can call the office of the city manager, (989) 725-0568. Health-related questions can be directed to the county health department, (989) 743-2355.
