Imprisoned Owosso man has appeal denied

CORUNNA — An Owosso man sentenced to prison in April 2019 saw his appeal denied by the Michigan Appeals and Supreme courts, according to an order issued Tuesday.
James Bradley, 40, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years, 10 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for meth trafficking in April 2019, who imposed an “upward departure” of 43 months above sentencing guidelines, citing the nature of Bradley’s plea agreement, the pattern of his criminal conduct and the nature and quantity of the drugs that he intended to sell.
Bradley appealed the sentence, arguing the upward departure was unreasonable. However, the appeals court ruled that had other charges not been dismissed, Bradley could have faced the potential of consecutive sentencing.
“One must remember that the guidelines are merely advisory,” the appeals court said in its ruling. “The defendant maintains that under the trial court’s logic he could be similarly sentenced if the defendant ‘had the same amount of salt as he had methamphetamine.’ But this argument wholly neglects contemplation of reasonableness, as well as the fact that possessing salt is generally not a crime.”
Bradley was charged with delivery/manufacture of meth (habitual offender-second offense) in May 2018, following a traffic stop in which Bradley was caught with 133 grams of the drug. He was arraigned Aug. 31, 2018, and pleaded not guilty. Bradley posted a $100,000 surety bond Sept. 4, 2018, but failed to appear for scheduled court dates.
Police eventually arrested Bradley in Lansing after receiving a tip on his location. When Bradley was arrested in Lansing, police found him with several more grams of meth. Bradley was returned to Shiawassee County and his bond was revoked.
According to Michigan’s Offender Tracking Information System, Bradley’s earliest possible parole date is Oct. 27, 2028. He is currently serving his sentence at the Central Michigan Correctional Facility in Gratiot County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.