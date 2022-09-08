Imprisoned Owosso man has appeal denied

James Bradley, left, is seen during his April 2019 sentencing hearing, where he received at least nine years, 10 months for methamphetamine trafficking.

 Argus-Press File Photo

CORUNNA — An Owosso man sentenced to prison in April 2019 saw his appeal denied by the Michigan Appeals and Supreme courts, according to an order issued Tuesday.

James Bradley, 40, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years, 10 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for meth trafficking in April 2019, who imposed an “upward departure” of 43 months above sentencing guidelines, citing the nature of Bradley’s plea agreement, the pattern of his criminal conduct and the nature and quantity of the drugs that he intended to sell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.