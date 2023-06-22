OWOSSO — A long-gestating project to bring more residential units to Downtown Owosso inched closer towards its finish line Tuesday as the Owosso City Council approved — in a 5-0 vote (members Janae Fear and Nicholas Pidek were absent) — an item releasing grant funds to developers.
The grant agreement, through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), is on the behalf of Ruesswood REI Group, LLC and owner Randy Woodworth for the third floor residental redevelopment project at 114-116 W. Main St. The City of Owosso signed the grant agreement with the MEDC on April 28.
Woodworth, an Owosso-based real-estate developer, said on Thursday that between seeking grants and COVID delays, the project has taken nearly five years to complete. But he said the wait will be worth it.
“The need for housing is quite important and quite substantial, so it definitely fulfills a need for our community. Doing (the project) in the Downtown lends the area to more foot traffic for the businesses,” he said. “These projects that involve grant funding take a deal of time, but the final product will be of high quality.”
The Argus-Press reported that the city applied for a $700,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in November 2022 for the project.
With council’s vote, Ruesswood REI Group and Woodworth assume responsibility for the cost and completion of the project. It was previously reported that the project was expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023; however, information provided by the city lists the milestone for the construction’s completion as May 31, 2024, with a deadline date of Aug. 31, 2024.
Per previous reporting, the construction will include new electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems; the addition of hard-surfaced countertops; wood or vinyl plank flooring; spacious windows; and increased lighting.
Woodworth said the timeline of the construction has been held up after a required environmental assessment of the property determined a lead paint abatement is needed to eliminate lead-based paint hazards in the property. He said he expects construction to start sometime in July — after the abatement is finished — and will use local contractors, including Maurer Heating and Cooling for the electrical aspects.
“There’s been a lot of hurdles, but we continue to be patient and diligent,” he said.
Woodworth said the first and second floors of the property will be occupied by office spaces. AZEE Printing Solutions currently occupies the first floor of 114 W. Main St., and Woodworth said 8,000 square feet is available and up for negotiations on the first floor of 116 W. Main St. Three businesses have suites on the second floor of the property: AZEE Business Solutions, Superior Industries and Woodworth Commercial.
CDBG is a program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, enacted in 1974 by President Gerald Ford, that funds development projects, largely benefiting people with low or moderate income. This particular project will see four of the seven residential rental units benefiting persons with low or moderate income for a period of not less than five years, while the other three residential units would be open to persons of all income levels.
The grant agreement specifies that the City may require repayment from Ruesswood REI Group and Woodworth if any specifications in the CDBG grant agreement or the one approved by council on Tuesday are not met.
