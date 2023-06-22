OWOSSO — A long-gestating project to bring more residential units to Downtown Owosso inched closer towards its finish line Tuesday as the Owosso City Council approved — in a 5-0 vote (members Janae Fear and Nicholas Pidek were absent) — an item releasing grant funds to developers.

The grant agreement, through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), is on the behalf of Ruesswood REI Group, LLC and owner Randy Woodworth for the third floor residental redevelopment project at 114-116 W. Main St. The City of Owosso signed the grant agreement with the MEDC on April 28.

