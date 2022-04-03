OWOSSO — Curwood Castle came out of hibernation on Saturday, opening to the public for the year with a refreshed exhibit in tow. This updated exhibit, situated on the castle’s lower level is a sort of potpourri of other famous people and Hollywood productions with Owosso connections.
Originally installed while the castle was closed for during the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the exhibit currently has displays highlighting the accomplishments and Owosso ties of College Football Hall of Famer Brad Van Pelt; former Governor of New York and two-time Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey; Jefferson nickel designer Felix Schlag; and Nobel prize-winning scientist Alfred Hershey. A “From Owosso to Hollywood” sub-exhibit celebrates Emmy-winning “Simpsons” director Rob Oliver, the famous 1225 “Pere Marquette” steam locomotive featured in “The Polar Express,” and others.
According to Curwood Castle’s Head Docent, Denice Grace, the Hershey display and the various non-Curwood Hollywood-themed displays are new for this year. Grace said that the “From Owosso to Hollywood” displays will be changed out on a tri-monthly basis.
Grace hopes folks will drop in to see what’s new.
“I really have fun putting it all together,” Grace said. “I love Owosso history. My apartment’s actually decorated with Owosso history, so a lot of times I just bring stuff from my apartment over here.”
The castle is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for those under 18.
