OWOSSO — City of Owosso officials are moving forward with a state-mandated plan to replace water service lines made of lead or galvanized steel.
On Monday, during a special meeting, Owosso City Council members approved implementing the project plan following a public hearing at which no citizens spoke.
The plan requires the city to replace lead water service pipes extending to local properties over the next 20 years, at no charge to residents. Previously, the city split the cost of replacing water service lines with property owners.
City Utility Director Ryan Suchanek said Owosso is seeking up to $3 million in low-interest state Drinking Water Revolving Fund loans to replace lead and galvanized lead water service lines over a three-year period, beginning in 2022.
Suchanek said the city is currently at the top of the DWRF list to receive the money, but a final determination on funding probably won’t be made until by the state until late March 2022.
The city is working on a five-year plan to inventory all water service lines in Owosso to determine the total number of service lines that need replacing.
Under revised state lead and copper rules and the Michigan Clean Water Act, municipalities throughout Michigan are now required to replace private and public property water service lines that are made of lead or galvanized metal. The lines have been shown to contaminate drinking water, famously in Flint.
During a meeting last January, council members adopted new ordinance language to reflect the state mandate. Officials at that time announced a plan to replace 5 to 7 percent of the defective water service lines each year over the next 20 years.
A competitive bidding process will be used to award contract jobs to perform the work. Once a private property water service line is replaced, the city will warranty it for one year, city officials have said.
After that, the property owner will have full responsibility for maintenance and replacement of the lines.
