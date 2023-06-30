OWOSSO — Tony Nash isn’t new to Owosso’s Main Street, but for the first time, he’s nearly set to have both his businesses united under one roof on the main drag.
Nash, owner of AZee Printing Solutions and AZee Branding Solutions, is anticipating an August grand opening for the former at a new dig at 114 W. Main St, although the location is currently open to customers.
The two businesses were formally one marketing firm — called AZee Business Solutions — until 2021, when Nash acquired Hankerd’s print shop on Exchange Street, and split the business in two.
AZee Branding Solutions has occupied the upstairs of the downtown location — 116 W. Main St. — since Nash moved AZee Business Solutions out of The Armory in 2021 due to the firm’s rapid expansion, and Nash said the opportunity arose in fall 2022 to move AZee Printing Solutions from Exchange Street to Main Street.
Nash said although he immediately “jumped on the offer,” and targeted spring for the move’s completion, slower-than-expected renovations along with a nearby Consumers Energy project delayed plans.
“We were pretty much here every night and weekend for six months,” Nash said. He said renovations included cleaning the brick walls, tearing down an old asbestos tile ceiling, painting the ceiling and adding new electrical lighting, building a stairwell to the shop’s basement (previously the only entrance into the basement was from the outside), and renovating the entire basement, which will house AZee Printing Solution’s large-scale printers.
“The basement was in really, really rough shape. It was a dungeon,” Nash said.
Nash runs his businesses along with his wife, Danica; their six children between 12 and 22 years old; his mother and father; and over 18 employees.
AZee Printing Solutions can specifically help companies with branding in the design aspect, where Nash said he can print designs on an assortment of materials, including items of clothing. The business also does embroidery.
Nash, a former hotel manager and minister, opened AZee Business Solutions in 2015 out of his house. Although the business is now split into AZee Branding Solutions and AZee Printing Solutions, Nash said the mission remains the same: helping local companies grow their brands from A to Z (thus the name AZee) by taking care of a companies’ marketing needs, including website design and search engine optimization, social media, video, podcast and design.
“Our vision is if you’re a business owner and you’re struggling to get your brand out there — maybe you have a great product and services but don’t have the time or know-how to do the branding — we know how challenging that is and we want them to spend time doing what they’re good at,” Nash said. “A partnership allows us to do what we’re good at and allow us to help you sell your business. We’re priced for the market and willing to work within your budget and grow along with you if you are serious about growing your brand,” he said.
Nash said him and his wife have worked with many local entities in the past, including the Owosso Downtown Development Authority, the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, a countless number of local business and even school districts in the county.
“We’ve worked with a lot of people and are community-minded,” Nash said. “We’re embedded in the community, and we want to be a business that helps Owosso be more visible to the surrounding area.”
Nash said he’s pondered some ideas for grand opening plans, although he’s still tweaking his exact ideas.
“I haven’t really thought it all the way through. We’ll likely open the door and have sales going on. We want people to see our stunning space. We’re really proud of it. I think it will be a great asset to the downtown. It has probably the coolest conference room in Owosso, overlooking the downtown. People have seen a lot of dust from this place and we want to show them what that dust turned into,” he said.
