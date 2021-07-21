Women’s group donates $21,600 to pregnancy center

OWOSSO — The philanthropic group 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area has chosen its latest winner: the Pregnancy Resource Center of Shiawassee County (PRC).
On Monday, an oversize check for $21,600 was presented to officials from the Owosso nonprofit, which provides pregnancy-related services.
“Being chosen for the Women Who Care (award) has been totally humbling and helpful to us — it’s just beyond our comprehension,” PRC Director Cary Carrel said.
She said the PRC plans to use the infusion of cash to purchase a new ultrasound table, insurance for the ultrasound machine, copy machine, specialty formula and diapers.
The funds will also cover ongoing building maintenance needs, client transportation to doctor appointments and other costs of operating the nonprofit organization.
The PRC was selected for the donation during the Women Who Care’s June meeting. PRC volunteer Cathy Morrow gave the winning presentation to the 50 members who attended.
Of the eight area charities nominated for the award, officials from the three nonprofits whose names were drawn at random gave presentations on their groups’ missions and needs.
Along with the PRC, representatives from the Shiawassee Community Foundation and the Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic gave “powerful speeches,” Women Who Care officials said in a news release.
But the PRC earned the most member votes. The organization’s stated mission is to “demonstrate the compassion of Jesus Christ and provide pregnancy-related services that support life for both mother and child.”
The nonprofit “believes that all life begins the moment of conception and therefore cannot support abortion regardless of circumstances. We will do everything possible to support a woman carrying a child to term and have extreme empathy for their individual circumstances.”
The 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area group was formed in early 2016 by friends Cindy Schluckebier, Sue Ludington, Lisa Hood and Beck Hartnagle. Today, the group has more than 200 members.
Since 2016, the women have donated $322,400 to 16 area charities. Previous recipients include the Lebowksy Center for Performing Arts, Shiawassee Humane Society, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Hope, The Arc Michigan, Homeless Angels, Shiawassee Goodfellows, Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic, Safe Center, Hospice House, Respite Volunteers, Linc Food Pantry, Welcome Home Veterans, Owosso Public Schools Backpack Program and Baby Pantry.
Women Who Care members continued to give to charities during the pandemic, meeting in their vehicles in a parking lot.
“We are proud of the membership and everyone’s faithfulness to continue the mission of serving our community, especially during the pandemic,” Ludington said on behalf of herself and co-founders.
“We look forward to seeing everyone at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts on Oct. 25 for our next meeting.”
For details about the group, visit owossowomencare.com.
