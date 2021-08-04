Owosso street projects move forward

OWOSSO — Six local street improvement projects are moving forward, with special assessment rolls completed.
Following six public hearings Monday, Owosso City Council members approved the last step in the assessment process for resurfacing sections of Garfield and Lincoln avenues; Park, Glenwood and Pearce streets; and McMillan Road.
Only one resident spoke, asking for a description of the repaving process for Park.
All six projects will get basic resurfacing, called crush/shape/cap, in which the existing asphalt is crushed and reapplied, creating a new roadway. None involve new curbs, gutters, water mains, sewers or sidewalks.
However, lead or galvanized water service lines will be replaced in homes within the assessment district, City Manager Nathan Henne said. City officials have identified 35 homes that qualify. The service line replacements are free to residents and not part of any special assessment district.
Following the city’s five-step approval process for special assessments, two public hearings have been held on the six local street projects, including a hearing on necessity. Many of the original cost estimates turned out to be higher than the actual bids, Henne said. Assessed residents are entitled to pay their portion over a period of years.
Glenwood Street
Glenwood will be resurfaced from Farr Street to the south end of Glenwood, 720 feet. The road, last resurfaced in 1996, earned Pavement Surface Evaluation Ratings (PASER) of 2 in 2014 and 2017 on a scale of 10, with 1 being the worst.
The daily traffic count, 201 vehicles in 2005, is used to determine a road’s engineering needs rather than the necessity of the project.
The total project cost is $171,986 and the assessment-eligible portion is $95,757. Assessed residents will pay about $30,000, about 17 percent of the total project cost. The city’s share of the total cost — assessment and other costs — is 83 percent.
Garfield Avenue
Garfield will be resurfaced from Corunna Avenue to the south end of Garfield, 530 feet. Last resurfaced in 1996, Garfield earned PASER ratings of 2 in 2014 and 2017. The last traffic count, in 2007, was 88 vehicles per day.
The total project cost is $69,286 and the assessment-eligible portion is $42,407. Residents within the assessment district will pay a total of $13,529, about 19 percent of the total cost. The city’s share is 81 percent of the total cost.
Lincoln Avenue
Lincoln will be repaved from Farr to Monroe Street, 1,015 feet. Last repaved in 1996, Lincoln earned a rating of 4 in 2014 and 2017. Traffic counts in 2005 were 472 per day.
The project’s total cost is $167,154, with the assessment-eligible portion set at $108,395. The total residential share is $18,977, 11 percent of the full project cost. The commercial share of $18,806, or 11 percent, will mostly be paid by the city, which owns land on Lincoln. The city’s share is 77 percent of the total project cost.
McMillan Road
McMillan, located within the city’s industrial park, will be improved from Industrial Drive to the south end of McMillan, 430 feet.
It was last paved as recently as 2000, and the daily traffic count is only 142, but the road gets deteriorated quickly by heavy trucks, Henne said. The road rating was 8 in 2014 and three points worse, 5, only three years later.
The total project cost is $163,595, and the assessment-eligible portion is $69,362. Only commercial entities will be assessed, $28,951. The city’s share is 82 percent of the total cost.
Park Street
Park will be resurfaced 792 feet, from Harper Street to East Ridge Street. Its road rating in 2014 was 3 and in 2017 was 4. It was last paved in 1996, and had a daily traffic count of 66 in 2005.
Out of the total cost of $138,581, $82,466 is eligible for assessment.
The total assessed to residents is $20,629, with a commercial share of $4,908. Residents will pay 15 percent of the total project cost, commercial entities 4 percent and the city, 81 percent.
Park Street resident James Bower said he’d like to replace his cast-iron sewer, at his own cost, during the street improvement process, and Henne said Bower could coordinate the work with the Department of Public Works and the contractor.
Pearce Street
Pearce Street will be repaved from West South Street to Francis Street, 726 feet. Last repaved in 1993, Pearce received road ratings of 3 in both 2014 and 2017. In 2008, the daily traffic count was 118.
The total project cost is $140,921, with an assessment-eligible port of $84,661. Residents will pay $26,108 or 18 percent of the total cost, with the city picking up 82 percent.
