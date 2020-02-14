OWOSSO — The Michigan Associated Press Wednesday announced finalists in the 2019 newspaper writing, graphics, design and photography competition.
Argus-Press staff members were selected for five awards in Division I, which includes more than a dozen of the state’s daily newspapers with circulations under 10,000.
n Among the Argus-Press finalists are Managing Editor Dan Basso, in headline writing, for multiple examples.
n Sports Editor Ryan Weiss, in best illustration or graphic, for a football lineup illustration.
n Basso and Staff Writer Sally York, in spot news, for coverage of March 2019 tornadoes.
n Staff writer Josh Champlin, in best investigative reporting, for a report on a federal lawsuit over the county’s towing rotation.
n Basso, in full-page design, for a front page centered on a feature story about a proto-garage band and a book written about the band.
The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced at the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors annual awards banquet April 4 in Lansing.
Thirty-one daily newspapers submitted 850 entries in three divisions, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2019.
Entries were judged by editors from Ohio newspapers.
