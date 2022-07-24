CORUNNA — A Flint man who sold a quarter-pound of methamphetamine to undercover police was sentenced to prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Victor Miller received a minimum sentence of three years, four months in prison and was ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 47 days served toward his sentence.
Stewart noted before sentencing that Miller had several family members and had received numerous letters of support. However, the judge said that with Miller being caught with as much meth as he was, a prison sentence was warranted.
“I’m sorry that you’re here, but when you come to Shiawassee County with a quarter-pound of meth and you sell it, the court’s gotta send a message. Do you agree with that?” Stewart said. “It’s gotta send a message to tell others that’s not OK. You can’t bring drugs to our community … I’m sure you know the faces of meth and what that does to people. You’re part of that when you bring it here to our community. That’s not right and that has to be punished. I hope you understand that and I think you do.”
Miller asked the court for leniency and said he knew full well the consequences of his actions.
“I’d like to apologize to you, the courts, the city of Owosso, and (all of) Shiawassee County,” Miller told Stewart. “I understand that I committed a crime and I’ll take full responsibility for that. And I’ll never take away from that. But I’m not the same person I was in 2019. I’m at your mercy. I’m begging for leniency. But I apologize for what I did wrong.”
Stewart then stated he believed Miller, but had no choice in sentencing.
Public Defender Doug Corwin said his client has been improving his life and asked for an in-guideline sentence.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner called meth “a scourge” in the community, and asked for a prison sentence.
“Not only was he probably using it, he was probably selling it,” Koerner said. “He was found with 102.4 grams of meth. That’s a lot. It’s a highly-addictive drug. When people are using and selling it, they’re getting other people in this community addicted and I think that should be accounted for.”
Miller was arraigned in March for the 2019 offense, which was investigated by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET). It is unclear why there was a delay between the incident and Miller being charged. A warrant appears to have been active for Miller’s arrest since April 2021.
He was arraigned March 18 before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen; he pleaded not guilty at the hearing and the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed as defense counsel.
Court records indicate he posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond March 21, and was released from jail. However, Miller was shackled at Friday’s sentencing hearing, likely meaning that bond was revoked at some point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.