CORUNNA — A Flint man who sold a quarter-pound of methamphetamine to undercover police was sentenced to prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.

Victor Miller received a minimum sentence of three years, four months in prison and was ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 47 days served toward his sentence.

