CORUNNA — The felony jury trial for an Owosso man accused of sexually assaulting a minor female family member began Tuesday morning, and was scheduled to resume this morning with testimony from the alleged victim.
Tylor Sattler-VanWagoner’s trial opened Tuesday with jury selection, which was completed at approximately 11 a.m. After 35tth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart gave the jury its instructions, he called a pause in proceedings for lunch.
In the afternoon, Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Graham Leach told the 14 jurors that Sattler-VanWagoner had sexually assaulted the minor female family member during the summer of 2017.
He said that after the alleged assault, Sattler-VanWagoner told the victim it was a “secret,” and not to tell anyone. The victim, now 11, then told her mother and the mother’s boyfriend, who in turn contacted Owosso police, who started an investigation.
“The victim’s voice is the only one that matters (in this case),” Leach told the jury.
Assistant Public Defender Amy Husted, however, claimed that the accusations were from “scorned women” that Sattler-VanWagoner had previously dated.
She told the jury the accusations were a “game of telephone that twisted this story,” and were a result of “drama.”
Owosso police Det./Sgt. Jon Cecil testified in the aftenoon, and said he interviewed VanWagoner after receiving information about the alleged assault.
VanWagoner apparently told Cecil that his girlfriend at the time was angry with him for staying too late at the Owosso Dog and Gun Club, while she was out with friends, and denied any assault ever took place.
Shiawassee County Victim’s Rights Coordinator Barbara Haber-Grinnell testified that she was the first official to interview the alleged victim in October 2019.
During that interview, the victim apparently told Cecil that the alleged assault occurred in Sattler-VanWagoner’s bedroom at his residence, and that he had told the victim not to tell anyone. The victim then allegedly didn’t tell anyone about the incident until 2019.
The trial was expected to continue this morning with testimony from at least four witnesses, including the victim and her mother.
