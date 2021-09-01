Murder suspect retains new lawyer; trial set for next month

CORUNNA — An Owosso woman accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death and staying with his body for several days in October 2019 has retained a new attorney and is scheduled to stand trial for murder in October.
Jennifer Monroe, 40, who has been incarcerated at the Shiawassee County Jail since her arrest on murder charges, had previously been represented by the Public Defender’s Office. Her new attorney is Flint-based Steven Ellison.
During a hearing Tuesday, Ellison said he would be prepared for trial, which is scheduled for Oct. 19 in 35th Circuit Court.
Judge Matthew Stewart denied a motion July 30 for Monroe’s bond to be reduced, and noted Monroe had allegedly confessed to police that she had murdered Parker.
Stewart also previously ruled Monroe’s statements to hospital staff can be used as evidence at trial unless defense attorneys file an additional motion. Her medical records will not be admissible.
When Monroe was charged with Parker’s murder, her defense attorneys filed notice they would present an insanity defense. After Monroe’s psychiatric evaluation, they withdrew that notice. The results of Monroe’s evaluation have not yet been made public, but she was deemed competent to stand trial in February 2020.
According to Owosso police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North Dewey Street to investigate a potential murder/suicide. When police arrived, they found Parker’s body; a medical examiner later estimated Parker had been dead for several days.
Owosso police detectives said in a search warrant application that Monroe had a wound to her throat and “admitted that the wounds she had were self-inflicted, and that she stabbed Kevin Parker causing his injuries, and stayed a day or two with him until getting her own injuries.”
Monroe, documents state, left several notes stating that when police arrived, the residence would be a “homicide-murder” scene. Parker was stabbed five times.
Police noted in documents that Parker was prohibited from being at Monroe’s residence because of a no-contact order that had been filed after he was charged by prosecutors with domestic violence for an incident that involved Monroe several weeks prior to his death.
Monroe was also sued by Parker’s estate several weeks after his death. According to the lawsuit, Parker’s estate was seeking at least $25,000 in damages and for Monroe to pay for the costs of Parker’s funeral services, which totaled $16,800. Online circuit court records indicate the suit was settled by default judgment, but does not include any further information.
