OWOSSO — The Community Christian Singles are hosting a pair of events in December.
At 7 p.m. Dec. 9, the group will host a Christmas party at the Caledonia Township Hall, 135 N. State Road. There will be entertainment by Craig Lawson, singer and guitarist.
In addition, there will be games and other activities, including a “white elephant” gift exchange, for those who would like to participate.
Food and beverages will be provided.
At 8 p.m. Dec. 31 is a New Year’s celebration at the DeVries Nature Conservancy, 2635 N. M-52.
People may enjoy food, music, cards or board games, and/or conversation while sitting in front of one of two warm fireplaces. The cost is $5.
For further information, contact Mike at (989)-721-0508, email mikeenlow13th@gmail.com or check communitychristiansingles.com.
