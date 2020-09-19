OWOSSO — The city brush pickup program takes place starting Sept. 30.
It’s not necessary to register for pickup. Don’t place brush curbside before the Sunday prior to the pickup date.
Brush must be out to the curb by 7 a.m. on pickup day. No brush piles are to be placed at the curb before Sunday evening of the pickup week. Tickets may be issued.
Brush must be no larger than 3 inches in diameter and no longer than 8 feet long.
Residents may use the city dropoff site on Aiken Road (just south of Industrial Drive) every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of the leaf season (usually the first Saturday in December).
This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented.
If you have any questions, call (989)725-0550.
