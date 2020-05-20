OWOSSO — No one spoke during Monday’s virtual public hearing on the city of Owosso’s proposed budget for 2020-21, which estimates revenues of $28.3 million and expenditures of $30.5 million across all city funds.
Council members, who proposed no changes to the budget presented May 12 at a workshop, will vote on adopting the budget at a future meeting, Mayor Chris Eveleth said.
The pared-down budget, which limits capital improvement projects, assumes a 20-percent reduction in state revenue sharing because of massive state spending during the shutdown, and a 10-percent drop in Act 51 Michigan Transportation Fund monies due to travel restrictions.
City Manager Nathan Henne told council members he learned in a recent webinar that state officials are still assessing how much municipalities will receive in revenue sharing from state coffers. He said Owosso’s estimated reductions are within the state’s range so far.
Henne said revenue sharing will continue to be a “moving target” until the shutdown completely ends.
State revenue-sharing funds comprise about 20 percent of Owosso’s revenues; property taxes contribute 50 percent.
If the budget is passed, general fund projects planned for 2020-21 include office computer upgrades and the purchase of one police cruiser.
Portions of North, Clark, Cedar and Gould streets will be improved at a cost of $2.4 million, depleting most of the remaining $10 million in street bond funds approved by voters in 2016.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, council approved taking out $7 million in state revolving loans for long-term improvements to the city’s sewer and water systems.
Projects include replacing sewer slip linings and manholes; installing new water mains; replacing backwash pumps and the water main at the water treatment plant; and rehabilitating headworks at the wastewater treatment plant.
