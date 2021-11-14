OWOSSO — As the holiday season draws near, Capital Area Community Services is beginning its 30th annual Christmas Wishes program.
Consider becoming a donor for Christmas Wishes. Becoming a donor allows people to fulfill wishes for low-income children who live in Shiawassee County. To adopt a child(ren) for Christmas, call CACS at (989) 723-3115.
Anyone who is not able to or interested in buying and wrapping a gift, but who would like to help by sending cash or a check may make it payable to Capital Area Community Services (CACS Christmas Wishes), 1845 Corunna Ave., Owosso, MI 48867.
(1) comment
Donate cash or a check? Are online donations possible?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.