CORUNNA — An Owosso man already serving a prison sentence for drug possession pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl in 35th Circuit Court Thursday and will likely have additional time added to his sentence.
Cody Devereaux, 29, admitted to Judge Matthew Stewart that he was arrested by Owosso police in June 2021 with about .10 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture and had been a “longtime opiate addict.”
“I believe it was weighed with the container (it was in),” Devereaux said. “I believe the quantity was less than 1/10th of a gram.”
He was also charged at that time with second-degree criminal sexual conduct (weapon used), assault with intent to commit sexual contact, domestic violence (third offense), felonious assault and possession of methamphetamine.
However, as the result of Thursday’s plea, those charges were dismissed, and Devereaux pleaded guilty to the fentanyl possession charge, along with a habitual offender (fourth notice) enhancement.
Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Richard McNally estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to 22 months. After accepting Devereaux’s plea, Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. June 10.
According to online Michigan Department of Corrections records, Devereaux was sentenced in September 2021 in Clinton County to at least 13 months in prison for three drug charges. He also has prior felony convictions for receiving/concealing a firearm in 2015 and drug possession in 2019.
Defense attorney Frederick Blackmond indicated before Thursday’s hearing that Devereaux would be eligible for parole in August, but has already been denied and will have to serve another year in prison. Any sentence he receives for the fentanyl possession charge would be added to his current sentence.
Stewart brought the possibility of consecutive sentencing at Thursday’s hearing since Devereaux was on bond at the time of the charges in Shiawassee County. However, Blackmond stated that consecutive sentencing would not be applicable because his client was on bond for the Clinton County charges and has already been sentenced.
