Early successes

OWOSSO — Only four months after opening in downtown Owosso, Homeless Angels — Shiawassee County’s only permanent homeless shelter — has helped about 20 people find jobs and housing, including a veteran and his children, and two teenaged sisters.
Jerry Platz is one such success story. Having been homeless for four years, he recently graduated from the Homeless Angels program and moved into a local apartment.
“This is a great program,” Platz said. “A lot of shelters, they just want to collect money, so they don’t push you to do anything. Homeless Angels actually wants you to do something.”
These days, Platz is giving back as a volunteer, cleaning and performing organizational work at the facility, 218 N. Park St.
“We’ve made great strides within a few months,” Homeless Angels client case worker Bridgett Flynn said. “We’ve had 11 households move into housing, and a 12th one set to move this week.
“One of my favorite parts of being a part of this program is watching the clients help each other and give back. When a household moves into their new place, current and prior residents all pull together to help move furniture and personal belongings.
“They celebrate this milestone and exciting moment together,” Flynn continued. “Our residents are extremely supportive of one another and become like family. And that’s just something I’ve never seen at this level before.”
Flynn, who joined the staff in November, shortly after the facility opened, has been integral to the shelter’s success, said Shelly Ochodnicky, executive director of the shelter.
“She brought a lot of experience and hit the ground running,” Ochodnicky said.
Homeless Angels has developed good working relationships with several area agencies, including Capital Area Community Services, the Department of Health and Human Services, and Shiawassee Health and Wellness, she said. The partnerships make the barriers to helping homeless people easier to overcome.
“Things move faster when we can work together. It takes a village,” Ochodnicky said. “We’re becoming a hub for the homeless, if you will.”
Everyone who visits seeking help has a different story to tell, but often substance abuse and mental health issues play a role. Last December, a Homeless Angels guest who is an alcoholic started drinking again. Under the shelter’s rules, the man had to leave the facility until he stopped drinking.
Within a few days, he came back saying he was ready to enter a 30-day rehabilitation program. He stayed in rehab through Christmas and New Year’s. As of Friday, he’d found a job and moved into an apartment.
“He has done amazing,” Ochodnicky said. “He found the job and apartment in less than a month.”
Assisting with mental health and substance issues is Recovery Pathways in Corunna, which makes a counselor available to Homeless Angels guests twice a week. Peer 360 Recovery Alliance also provides addiction counseling.
Some shelter guests are there not because they have health issues but because the adults in their lives have let them down. Two teenaged sisters, one of them a student at Owosso High School, lost their home last fall after their mother got evicted and told her daughters they were on their own from now on.
The girls have been staying at Homeless Angels since last November. The older sister has graduated from Lincoln High School and is working part-time. Both sisters have received acceptance letters from Saginaw Valley State University. The letters are posted on the shelter’s “achievement board.”
“This is a safe place, and the girls like it here,” Ochodnicky said. “They follow all the rules, and they are doing amazingly well.”
Finding transportation to guests’ appointments remains a challenge, she said. There are plenty of volunteers — as well as two paid employees who oversee the shelter at night — but more help is always welcome. Volunteers undergo mandatory training, an hour-long class held once a month on Saturday mornings.
Items most needed currently include trash bags (30-33 gallon), paper products such as plates, cups, silverware, napkins and paper towels and toilet paper, coffee, sugar and powdered creamer.
Those who wish to aid Homeless Angels financially are invited to purchase $20 gas cards — a “huge” help to the shelter’s guests, some of whom are driving donated vehicles, Ochodnicky said.
She said what has surprised her most over the past four months is “how fast we are able to move people from homelessness and trauma to stability in housing.”
Word about the facility has spread, and many local businesses, churches and individuals are pitching in. Most residents she has communicated with have expressed support for Homeless Angels’ mission, Ochodnicky said.
“Overall, everything here has been well-received,” she said. “You can’t argue with the success we’re having. We are a community that is coming together. The naysayers’ voices are drowned out by all the good.”
Homeless Angels also has a shelter in Lansing, where the nonprofit organization is based. To contact the Owosso chapter, call (989) 723-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.