OWOSSO — A DeWitt builder’s plan to convert the old Wesleyan Church at 715 S. Washington St. into “quality, affordable” apartments has moved a step forward.
The Owosso Planning Commission, in a 7-0 vote, has recommended approval of the requests of builders Robert and Jayne Sutton to rezone four parcels along Washington and Park Street to multiple-family residential. The parcels are all part of the 2.3-acre former church property.
“We basically want to do some cool stuff,” Robert Sutton said Thursday. “We’re going to build 15 apartments inside the church, and then another 14 units in separate buildings on the church property.”
In order to proceed, the rezonings must be approved by the Owosso City Council. Subsequent approvals will be needed to complete the project, including of specific site plans.
Sutton said his first move will be to renovate the church building into apartments — some featuring high ceilings and possibly existing stained glass — which he hopes to begin in late November.
The rental units will start at about $600 to $700 per month, he said, with the first ones to be completed in Spring 2022.
Sutton said he and his wife plan to invest $500,000 to $600,000 on the first phase, and another $1.2 million to construct the separate buildings.
The Suttons are considering one-story, townhouse-style apartments for the additional buildings.
Currently, the four parcels are zoned single- or two-family residential, or business district. Rezoning them doesn’t conflict with the city’s recently revised master plan, which envisions multi- and single-family residential in the area around the church, planner Justin Sprague said in city documents.
“This project follows the master plan. The city definitely needs more and better housing, and affordable, too,” Planning Commission Chairman William Wascher said. “(Robert Sutton) wants to build apartments without tearing down the church — and that’s great. I’m anxious to see how it’s going to work. I think it’s going to be something.”
Justin Horvath, president and CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, spoke during the Planning Commission public hearing Monday in support of the Suttons’ project.
Horvath has been pushing for years to increase the local housing stock as a spur to economic growth in Shiawassee County.
“The Suttons are good people who understand the housing market here. They own a number of rental properties in Owosso, and they know this project can be successful,” Horvath said. “Location: (The proposed apartments are) in a good spot, halfway between Baker College and downtown Owosso.
“This is a great project, but we need more housing development.”
As the owner of local rentals, Robert Sutton has spent a lot of time in Owosso. He said he’s been watching the vacant church for five years. Finally, he said, the price became affordable.
“This is just a great community to work with — it’s a breath of fresh air. The city wants the same thing we do. We’re working together like a team,” Sutton said.
“Everyone’s been so nice. We just like Owosso. It’s an awesome little community.”
Sutton said he’s especially grateful to Horvath and City Manager Nathan Henne for their assistance, and to local Realtor Jim Civille, who handled the sale of the property.
The church on Washington Street has sat empty since 2017, when the two Wesleyan churches in the Owosso area merged into the Northgate Wesleyan Church, 1687 N. M-52 in Owosso Township.
