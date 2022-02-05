OWOSSO — The Z Hall in Owosso is hosting a special Valentine’s Day celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12.
The event features three cuisine options and live music, with a special appearance by the talented Richard Lahmann, who will be entertaining guests with his classical and contemporary sounds on the grand piano.
“This is wonderful opportunity for a classy night out on the town,” said David Skjaerlund, owner of The Z Hall, in a press release. “This is the season to celebrate relationships and enjoy a memorable time together, whether it’s the special loved one or a group of friends.”
Reservations are required in advance. Tickets can be purchased at thezhall.com/events, or by calling The Z Hall at (989) 723-7028.
