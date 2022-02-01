Driver tries to hit cop, leads police on car chase

OWOSSO — An Owosso police officer fired his weapon at a vehicle whose driver attempted to run him over Monday, before the suspect led police on a car chase, according to a press release from the city of Owosso.
Owosso police responded to a domestic violence call in the 500 block of E. Exchange Street early Monday afternoon.
“Upon arrival, the suspect while fleeing the scene in a vehicle, attempted to strike an Owosso police officer,” officials said in the release. “The officer fired one round at the vehicle, no one was injured.”
The suspect then fled the scene headed west on M-21, before turning north on M-52, then west again on Juddville Road. Michigan State Police and Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office personnel also joined the chase, which ended in Clinton County.
The Argus-Press is not disclosing the identity of the suspect because the individual has not yet been arraigned.
