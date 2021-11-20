OWOSSO — Christ Episcopal Church’s outreach pantry will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The Clothing Closet also will be open.
Christ Episcopal Church is located at 120 Goodhue St. The ramp entrance to outreach is located on Park Street between Oliver and Goodhue.
For further information, call (989) 723-2292 or check Facebook for Christ Episcopal Church.
