Owosso officer commended for drug unit work

OWOSSO — Owosso police officer Matthew Fray has received a commendation for his service in a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement team.
Fray was recently awarded the Chief of Police Commendation for his services in the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET).
MAGNET is made up of officers from several police agencies, including the Owosso Police Department.
After being selected for a position in MAGNET in 2015, Fray “conducted hundreds of narcotics investigations, many of them were very complex involving both local and federal law enforcement partners,” according to message posted Friday on the city of Owosso’s Facebook page.
“During these investigations, Officer Fray completed the most complex investigations with impressive results,” the post continues. “Thank you Matt, for your efforts that greatly benefited the citizens of Owosso and Shiawassee County.”
With his five years completed, Fray has returned to the Owosso Police Department as a patrol officer. Another Owosso police officer will be selected to work with MAGNET, Chief Kevin Lenkart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.