OWOSSO — Asked in a recent survey what kind of business they’d most like to see open downtown, Owosso residents said their hands-down pick was a bookstore.
Their wish is coming true next month, when Owosso Books & Beans, an independent bookstore cafe, will open at 108 N. Washington St., inside the renovated Wesener Building. No exact opening date has been set yet.
“We feel we’re following the spirit of what people are asking for,” said State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, the owner of the store with his wife, Lydia Frederick. “We are serious: It’s going to happen and people are going to love it.”
The bookstore will be supported by a team, with each member bringing different skill sets to the enterprise: the Fredericks, operations manager Dani Caswell and her husband, marketing pro Kelen Caswell, and former Owosso Books and More owners Dave and Dianne Acton, who will serve as coach/mentors.
Taking a collaborative approach that includes weighing decisions as a group will allow the new business to stay “nimble,” Ben Frederick said.
Not only will Owosso Books & Beans be the only independent bookstore in Shiawassee County, it promises to be distinct from most bookstores anywhere, emphasizing community events and patron-driven selection of book titles.
It will also offer the only 3D coffee art within 60 miles. As a perk, patrons will be able to create photographic images on the froth of their lattes using a 3D printer and a phone app.
Regularly held events will focus on topics of common interest, such as whether a four-year degree is still relevant, or how to pen a personal memoir or rear children with special needs. Books related to the sessions’ themes will be available for purchase.
The events will mostly be held in the evenings, with the hope that Owosso Books & Beans can act as a catalyst for keeping downtown Owosso vibrant beyond 6 p.m.
Area residents with knowledge in particular reading areas will be tapped to “curate” titles for the store’s inventory, which will be relatively small but constantly changing.
Of course, a virtually unlimited selection of books will be available for ordering online. The idea is to stock the shop with books that hold the most appeal to local readers.
Dani Caswell, 20, formerly a barista at Biggby Coffee, is designing an espresso bar she promises will be on the cutting edge, with special coffee flavorings, including a sugarless option with no chemicals and dessert coffess.
“We’re working on something with our espresso bar that’s so unique to Owosso — and it’s all going to be custom-made,” she said.
Baked goods, including many from Dianne Acton’s recipes, will be on offer, and there will be plenty of seating for people who want to sip coffee, read a magazine or chat with friends and neighbors.
“It’s all about the experience,” Dave Acton said. “When you walk in the door, we want to create an experience with daily relevance to as many people as possible. We just want to love on people.”
The Fredericks purchased Owosso Books and More from the Actons, changing the name and location.
The old bookstore, located on Exchange Street, closed a few years ago so operator Dianne Acton could attend to other, more pressing business duties.
She and her husband interviewed at least 20 couples to take over their book business, but no one clicked, they said. Then along came the Fredericks, and the longtime friends of theirs were a perfect fit, Dave Acton said. So were the Caswells.
“We got together with Ben, Lydia, Dani and Kelen, and it was a no-brainer,” Dianne Acton said. “I thought, ‘This is the miracle we’ve been waiting for. We’ve been waiting for them.”
Since then, the team has met many times, discussing every aspect of the new bookstore, including the best ways to make an independent bookstore successful despite the “Amazon effect,” which has effectively killed off many small bookshops.
The group is drawing heavily on the Actons’ success with Owosso Books and More, which emphasized top-notch customer service and a feeling of community.
“We’re sharing anything and everything we’ve ever learned,” Dave Acton said, a businessman with an engineering background. “The value of an independent bookstore is in the face-to-face conversations with people, and being able to build relationships and a rapport with the community. You can’t get that on Amazon.”
Ben Frederick, who previously served as the Owosso mayor and city council member, said he and his wife are looking forward to joining the business renaissance in downtown Owosso that he has been promoting for years as a government official.
“Lydia and I have been excited about the renewal we have seen in downtown Owosso and throughout this county for many years,” he said. “We can think of no better business to bring to our community than a vibrant and welcoming book store cafe. Our team is excited to serve others in a warm and inviting atmosphere which mingles the familiar scent of coffee and baked goods with that of the printed page.”
For more information, visit Owosso Books & Beans on Facebook.
