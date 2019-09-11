CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged Tuesday by Shiawassee County prosecutors with operating under the influence causing death and reckless driving causing death, in connection with an Aug. 4 car-pedestrian crash in Woodhull Township in which Reilly Quinn struck and killed Hannah Hidalgo, 14, of Haslett.
Quinn, 24, was arraigned on both felony counts Tuesday in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty to both charges. Quinn is currently lodged at the Shiawassee County jail.
Quinn is accused of striking Hidalgo while she and a group of friends were walking near the intersection of Lansing and Shaftsburg roads shortly before 3:30 a.m. Aug. 4.
According to a press release from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, “the evidence shows that Mr. Quinn’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, and his speed at the time of the traffic crash was excessive.”
He was free on a $25,000 cash/surety bond for a pending meth possession charge in circuit court, and was a candidate for a “7411” sentence, meaning the conviction would have been vacated upon his successful completion of a period of probation. That deal is no longer being offered by the prosecutor’s office, however, and his bond on the drug charge was revoked.
In Michigan, reckless driving causing death and OWI causing death are each punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Quinn has numerous prior misdemeanor convictions, including drunk and disorderly, malicious mischief, and several minor traffic-related equipment citations.
Quinn’s next appearances in district court are scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 18, and a preliminary examination at 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
According to her obituary, Hidalgo and lived in Williamston with her parents, Jessica and Aaron Hidalgo.
She attended schools in Williamston, Haslett and Perry, the obituary said.
