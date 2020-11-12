OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council recently approved a new ordinance that regulates the placement of small cell facilities on existing and new utility poles throughout the city.
During Nov. 2’s virtual regular meeting, council members voted 7-0, following a public hearing, to allow small cell wireless infrastructure to be placed within municipal rights of way, in compliance with state law passed in 2018. The council also approved a fee schedule.
“The state has taken away our right to decide (whether to allow small cell infrastructure),” Mayor Chris Eveleth said before the vote. “We don’t have a choice in allowing them; we simply have the right to regulate.”
“Small cells” are small, low-powered cellular antennas that enhance wireless networks. Small cell technologies are expected to lay the groundwork for future technologies such as the fifth generation of mobile communication networks (“5G”) and autonomous, connected automobiles.
5G delivers video, data and voice signals through networks of hundreds or thousands of small transmitters with limited range, often hung on electric, light or telephone poles. The small transmitters need to be installed in large numbers.
City Manager Nathan Henne said the city has already received two applications for small cell facilities placement, and expects many more over the next several years from such wireless giants as Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile.
“This is just a drop in the bucket,” Henne said. “Be ready, they’re coming.”
This new ordinance requires an interested wireless provider to:
n Apply for a local permit
n Submit a site plan
n Place facilities on existing poles whenever available
n Install a new pole where existing poles are unavailable
n Pay for removal and restoration of the public right of way if the infrastructure is ever decommissioned or is no longer in use
Henne noted the possibility that many new utility poles will have to be installed by wireless providers to accommodate the technology.
“In order to work, the infrastructure has to be within a quarter mile of each other,” he said. “We have 76 miles of city streets. It’s difficult to tell you how many of these are coming and when. We could be talking years to install them.”
Only one resident spoke during the public hearing. Richard Levitski described himself as a federalist who is angry the state isn’t allowing municipalities to make their own decisions regarding small cell facilities.
“But I’m very pro-technology,” Levitski said. “We should support installing these things. 5G is an amazing thing. Do what you need to do to go for it (but object to the state making the city do it).”
The new ordinance outlines the procedures and requirements for the installation of a small cell facility, fees, access to city right-of-way, use of city-owned poles, installation of new poles, location of facilities, permits, and maintenance and repairs.
Under the new rule, the city can’t charge a wireless provider an annual rate higher than $20 for regular fees and $125 if a new utility pole or wireless support structure was erected by a wireless provider.
Providers also may be required by the city to provide a $1,000 bond per site, for the purpose of providing for the removal of abandoned or improperly maintained small wireless facilities.
An application fee is also specified in the ordinance of $200 for each small cell wireless facility and $300 for each facility and new utility poles to which they are attached.
The new ordinance also provides that every five years, without further action by city officials, the maximum fees will be increased by 10 percent.
The ordinance passed a first reading during the council’s Oct. 19 meeting before Nov. 2’s public hearing and vote.
